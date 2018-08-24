Two weeks after Tiger Woods couldn't hit a fairway but excelled with his irons and putter at the PGA Championship, Friday at the Northern Trust told a different story entirely.

Woods hit nine of 14 fairways and 16 of Ridgewood Country Club's 18 greens, but he lacked precisions with his approaches and needed 35 putts en route to a second straight round of even-par 71. Woods will now have to wait to see if he will make the weekend after limping to the finish—he bogeyed the par-3 15th after just barely missing the green and three-putted the 18th for a bogey.

It is the first time since the third round of the 2005 U.S. Open that Woods hit 16 greens and failed to break par, and dropped more than two strokes putting to thre rest of the field on Thursday

Should he make the weekend, Woods will start Saturday a full 10 shots back of the lead, which is shared by Jamie Lovemark and Brooks Koepka.

Woods made 23 birdies for the week at Bellerive, where he finished second for his best finish in a major in nine years, but has just four through two rounds at the first FedEx Cup playoff event. His ball striking—particularly with the driver, which gave him fits on Sunday at the PGA—has looked solid over the first two days in New Jersey, but he has no holed a putter longer than 11 feet all week.

Unsurprisingly, he headed to the practice green immediately after his round.

The 14-time major champion currently sits 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he's a lock to make it to next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston (where the top 100 in points will qualify) whether he makes the cut or not. Woods is also a virtual lock to be one of Jim Furyk's captain's selections for the Ryder Cup, so a missed cut would not be tremendously consequential for his immediate future. He's committed to play in Boston as well as the BMW Championship the following week.

Still, Woods has missed only two cuts this season (at the Genesis Open and the U.S. Open) and has always taken pride in making cuts even on off weeks. Moreover, Woods is not a guarantee to qualify for the year-end Tour Championship, which only features the top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the BMW, and a missed cut at Ridgewood would make his path to East Lake unnecessarily circuitous.