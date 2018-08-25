The good news for Tiger Woods is that he shot a bogey-free, three-under 68 on Saturday at the Northern Trust. Shooting such a round is never a bad thing, but that doesn't mean it can't be frustrating.

Woods had yet another solid ball striking round in a row but struggled with his putter for the third straight day at Ridgewood Country Club, missing six birdie putts inside 16 feet and generally looking uncomfortable on the greens all day.

The 14-time major champion started the day a full 10 shots behind the lead after making the cut on the number by shooting back-to-back rounds of even-par 71. When he finished his round, he was seven back of the pace set by Jamie Lovemark and red-hot Brooks Koepka, who still hadn't teed off yet.

Woods had multiple chances early in the round to build momentum but simply couldn't get a putt to fall, contributing to a frustrating week that comes just two weeks after he finished solo second at the PGA Championship.

The round did finish on a high note, as he striped one down the 18th fairway before sticking one to six feet and center cutting the birdie effort.

Closing birdie. -3 on the day.



Tiger Woods puts the finishing touches on his first bogey-free round of the season.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4MK7HyUrDD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2018

Woods, who is currently 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, is playing the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013. He is guaranteed to qualify for next week's Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, where the top 100 in the standings after this week will qualify, as well the following week's BMW Championship, where the top 75 will tee it up. Should he qualify for the Tour Championship by being in the top 30 after the BMW, he will likely play five times in six weeks, as he is a virtual lock to be a captain's pick and play in the Ryder Cup the following week.

Woods is the only player with two FedEx Cup titles, having won the season-long point race in 2007 and 2009.