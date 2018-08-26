Tiger Woods on President Trump: 'We All Must Respect the Office'

Woods was asked about his relationship with the President in a post-round interview at the Northern Trust.

By Emily Caron
August 26, 2018

Tiger Woods was asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump in a news conference on Sunday following the final round of the Northern Trust. Woods addressed his relationship with the 45th President, a frequent golf partner, briefly. 

"Well, I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said. "We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Woods played with Trump after he was elected in 2016 and again in 2017 at Thanksgiving with golfers Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon.  He has also played golf with former presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama. 

President Trump owns 17 golf courses across the globe.

A reporter pressed Woods for more commentary on Trump, adding that many people are "threatened by him and his policy." He asked the 14-time major-winner what he has to say "to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

“He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

When asked to comment further about the state and discourse of race relations in the United States, Woods declined to answer. 

“No. I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry,” he said.

Woods finished the Northern Trust at four-under, 14 shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.

