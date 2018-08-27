Rickie Fowler Withdraws From FedEx Cup Playoff Event With Olique Injury

Fowler has now withdrawn from the first two FedEx Cup playoff events in an effort to recover for the Ryder Cup. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 27, 2018

Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from this week's Dell Technologies Championship to nurse a partial tear in his right oblique, as his name was not among the official field list released by the PGA Tour on Monday. 

Fowler has now withdrawn from the first two FedEx Cup playoff events—he did not play in last week's Northern Trust, which Bryson DeChambeau won by four shots. Fowler wrote on Instagram that he was withdrawing from the Northern Trust in an effort to be "back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!"

Fowler is 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he will advance to next week's BMW Championship despite his absence from TPC Boston this week. The top 75 in the standings will qualify for the BMW, while only the top 30 will qualify for the Tour Championship, where the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned. 

The world No. 8 qualified seventh on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list, good enough for one of eight automatic qualifying spots. The final four spots on the team will be selected by captain Jim Furyk.

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 28 at Le Golf National in France. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)