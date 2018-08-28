Tony Romo Entering Web.com Tour Qualifying School

It would appear the former QB and current NFL commentator is serious about this whole golf thing. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 28, 2018

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo is entering the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament as an amateur, the Tour announced on Tuesday. 

Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler who retired prior to the 2017 NFL season, will play in the pre-qualifying stage of the tournament at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas, beginning on Wednesday. It's a 54-hole tournament with the top finishers advancing to one of 12 sites for the first stage. After that, the field is cut significantly before the second stage, then once again before the final stage in December in Arizona. The top 45 finishers at final stage will earn a number of starts on the Web.com Tour, the PGA Tour's premier developmental tour. 

The first stage tournaments are played either in late September or early October, which would conflict with Romo's duties as CBS' lead color commentator for NFL games. 

He will be able to turn professional before the first round of any stage, should he advance, and would thus be eligible for any prize money. Turning professional would disqualify him from competing in any amateur events, such as the prestigious U.S. Amateur or U.S. Mid-Amateur. 

Romo carries a +0.4 handicap and played in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March. He shot 77-82 to finish in last place, six shots higher than the next-worse competitor. Romo also tried to qualify for the U.S. Open but posted 77 and did not advance to sectional qualifying. 

Romo isn't the only high-profile former athlete who has tried his hand at playing against on the Web.com Tour. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry played in the Ellie Mae Classic for the second straight year earlier this summer, shooting 71-86 and missing the cut. 

