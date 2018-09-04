Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau Chosen As Captain's Picks For U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Mickelson, Woods and Bryson DeChambeau join the eight players already qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. 

By Kaelen Jones
September 04, 2018

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were selected as captain's picks to participate for the United States at the 2018 Ryder Cup by team captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

The trio joins Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, all of whom qualified on points, on the team that will face Europe in France on Sept. 28-30.

Woods is currently ranked No. 26 in the world. Mickelson is ranked 24th. DeChambeau, 24, is seventh in the world, on the strength of back-to-back wins over the past two weeks 

Earlier in the year, Woods, 42, accepted an assistant captain role with the team at Furyk's request. Furyk said at the press conference announcing his picks that Woods will no longer serve in that role so that he can properly prepare as a player.

This will be the 12th time Mickelson, 48, will represent the U.S. at the Ryder Cup. It will be Woods' eighth Ryder Cup apperance but first since 2012 and DeChambeau's first.

Mickelson celebrated his selection on Twitter by sharing a picture of himself, including a bandana and glasses.

Furyk, who was allotted four discretionary wild card picks to complete the team, will make his final selection on Monday. Rival European captain Thomas Bjorn will reveal his captain's choices on Wednesday.

