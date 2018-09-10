Getting to world No. 1 is a career highlight for any golfer, but it's a bit bitersweet for Justin Rose. At least for now.

That's because Rose bogeyed the 72nd hole then the first playoff hole to lose the BMW Championship to American Keegan Bradley, who picked up his fourth career PGA Tour victory but first since 2012.

Still, Rose will overtake Dustin Johnson to become the world's top-ranked golfer for the first time, marking the culmination of 18 months of remarkably consistent play by the Englishman. He will enter the Tour Championship in second place in the FedEx Cup standings, trailing only Bryson DeChambeau, who won the first two playoff events.

On a rain-soaked Aronimink—players teed off in threesomes early Monday morning after the final round was rained out completely on Sunday—Bradley and Rose emerged from a bunched leaderboard that included Tiger Woods, who finished three shots out of a playoff at 17-under. Both Bradley and Rose came to the 18th hole at 21-under before Bradley, playing in the group ahead of Rose, made bogey to open the door for Rose.

Needing just a par for his third win of the season, Rose split the fairway but chose the wrong club for his second and finished short of the green. An indifferent pitch left 15 feet for par, and Rose's effort lipped out.

Rose missed the fairway again on the first playoff hole—18 again—and his approach bounded off the grandstand right of the green, finishing just off the putting surface. His first putt bounced in the fringe and finished five feet short, then his par effort was left the whole way. It was the first putt he missed inside five feet all week, as he was 48 of 48 until then.

Bradley two-putted from just off the green for the victory, which sees him jump to 6th in the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 30 in the standings qualified for the year-end Tour Championship, which will be played from Sept. 20-23 at East Lake.

Woods, who finished T-6, will enter East Lake in 20th position in the season-long points race.

The most noteworthy player who didn't qualify for the Tour Champinoship is Jordan Spieth, who finished T-55 this week to finish 31st in the standings. Spieth will now be subject to discipline from the Tour because he played only 24 events and did not play an event for the first time in at least four years; Tour rules stipulate that a player must player 25 events or add a new event to his schedule in order to satisfy minimum start requirements.

Jim Furyk's final Ryder Cup captain's pick was set to be made Monday, but the delayed finish of the BMW pushed the announcement to Tuesday. Bradley certainly did his part too at least make Furyk think, as did Xander Schauffele, who finished tied for third at 19-under. But the pick is widely expected to go to Tony Finau, who finished T-8 and has shot 15 straight rounds in the 60s.