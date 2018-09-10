Tony Finau was selected with the final captain's pick to represent the United States' 2018 Ryder Cup team on Monday.

This will mark the first Ryder Cup appearance of Finau's career.

Last week Jim Furyk, the U.S. team captain, used three of his four captain's picks to add Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods to the roster.

Finau, 28, currently ranks 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He shared his excitement and gratitude for competing via Twitter.

United States' 12-man Ryder Cup team now features: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, DeChambeau, Finau, Mickelson and Woods.

Play takes place in Paris, France, on Sept. 28-30.