2018 Ryder Cup Odds and Best Bets: Furyk, U.S. the Favorites

Jim Furyk's United States team is a -165 favorite on the odds to win the 2018 Ryder Cup while Europe is going off at +125.

September 11, 2018

The United States won the Ryder Cup 17-11 back in 2016, breaking up a stretch of dominance from Europe in which the Europeans had won three straight Ryder Cup tournaments and six of the last seven as well. The USA will try to win back-to-back Ryder Cups for the first time since 1993 when they square off against the Europeans in France.

Jim Furyk's United States team is a -165 favorite on the odds to win the 2018 Ryder Cup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Europe is going off at +125 to take home the Cup while a tie would pay +1100. The last time the Ryder Cup tournament finished in a tie was back in 1989 in England.

This year's United States squad is absolutely loaded with Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods leading the way. The team dominated the Ryder Cup last time around and might even be deeper this year, making the team a worthwhile play on the betting lines.

Of course, the European team is also stacked, led by stars including Rory McIlory, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Franceso Molinari. Given Europe's recent dominance in this event before its loss in 2016 and the fact that this year's event is being played in France, you could certainly make a case for taking Europe on the golf odds.

Golf
Breaking Down the First Three Ryder Cup Captain's Picks: DeChambeau, Mickelson, Woods

The United States hasn't won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, losing each of the last five Ryder Cup events in Europe.

While we lean towards the United States ending their drought in Europe with this year's excellent squad, one spot that looks like a good value on Europe is the Day 1 foursomes. The United States are a slight favorite to win the foursomes at +125 with Europe going off at +160 and a tie paying +275.

Last time around, Team USA swept the morning foursomes, which was the first time since 1981 that the team had swept a session. Europe should have a chip on its shoulder heading into this session in 2018.

In another session prop bet, the United States should get the job done as -115 favorites to win the singles. Europe is a +120 underdog in singles while the tie would pay +700.

