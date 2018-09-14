Puerto Rico's Maria Torres Leading Evian Championship A Year After Surviving Hurricane

After nearly missing Q-School due to Hurricane Maria, Maria Torres is looking to cap off her rookie season with a major title.  

By Daniel Rapaport
September 14, 2018

Looking for a golfer to root for this weekend, the first without a PGA Tour event since last November?

Look no further than Maria Torres, the Puerto Rican 23-year-old who will enter the weekend in France in a four-way tie for the lead at the Evian Championship, the last LPGA Tour major of the season. 

Torres, who was the 2016 SEC Player of the Year while playing at Florida, nearly missed the second stage of Q-School after she was in Puerto Rico when it was devestated by Hurricane Maria last September. Torres told Golf Digest that she spent a full week without power with her family, and because all nearby golf courses were flooded, she practiced for second stage by hitting balls at a local park. 

She would escape the island on a private plane and would eventually earn her tour card, becoming the first Puerto Rican woman to do so in the process. 

Now she's in position to claim her first major championship, having backed up an opening-round 65 with a two-under 69 to sit at eight under, where she's joined by Amy Olson, Mo Martin and Mi Hyang Lee. 

"It's incredible to be here and to have this opportunity," Torres said after the round. "I'm grateful to be here and to have all the support from back home."

It would be a remarkable finish to a solid-but-not-terrific rookie season. Ranked 84th in the season-long Race to CME Globe and 184th in the Rolex World Rankings, Torres has made nine of 20 cuts and earned over $138,000 for the season thus far. Her previous best finish is a T-7 at the Thornberry Creek Classic in July.

Lexi Thompson and world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park were among those who missed the cut. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)