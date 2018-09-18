Tiger Woods’s Reckless Driving Probation Terminated One Month Early

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Papers were filed to Palm Beach County court last Wednesday terminating Wood's probation.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 18, 2018

Tiger Woods' probation for his 2017 arrest ended early.

Papers were filed to Palm Beach County court last Wednesday terminating Wood's probation.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Oct. 27, 2017 to avoid a DUI charge. He was arrested in the spring after he was found passed out in his Mercedes with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system. He had no alcohol in his system.

He was given probation for a year, entered a diversion program and had to pay a fine. He had already completed community service with the Tiger Woods Foundation so he didn't have to do any. 

During probation, Woods was not allowed to drink alcohol and had regular drug tests. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

      Double Bogey (+2)