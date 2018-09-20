Tiger Woods is back at East Lake for the first time since 2013.

The 14-time major champion and two-time FedEx Cup champion qualified for the Tour Championship finale by being in 20th position in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship—the top 30 make it to East Lake—on the strength of a consistent season and a sixth-place finish at the BMW.

This is Woods' last tournament before next week's Ryder Cup, where Woods, a captain's pick, will help the U.S. try to win for the first time on European soil since 1993.

Follow along for live updates and analysis as Woods plays alongside Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday. Tiger tees off at 12:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the round live on Golf Channel starting at 1 p.m. or stream the simulcast on NBC Sports Live.

Hole 5, par 4 - Birdie, E

Another cut driver into the middle of the fairway, but Woods was cautious with his sand wedge approach to a back pin. It came up about 25 feet short of the pin but, importantly, he was below the hole. The birdie effort up the hill was dead-center and Woods is back to even par with a par 5 next. Chance to get some momentum.

Hole 4, par 4 - Par, +1

Another fairway found with that trusty little cut he's been using to perfection with the driver. Next up was a towering 7-iron approach that finished 20 feet right of the hole, leaving another good uphill look at birdie. The putt was right the entire way, meaning he had to settle for another par.

Early on, Woods' ball striking looks quite solid. He's found all three fairways and all four greens, but he's yet to get the putter going and thus finds himself one over.

Hole 3, par 4 - Par, +1

The early returns on the putting have not been ideal.

Woods put himself in good position on the 390-yard par 4, finding the fairway with a driving iron and leaving just a sand wedge into a front pin. His approach kicked forward off the fringe and rolled out to about nine feet, but his birdie effort stayed left and would not fall. Woods reacted by dropping his shoulders and shaking his head. He wanted that one.

Hole 2, par 3 - Par, +1

Tiger played safely to the center of the green from 200-ish yards, a solid shot that finished perfectly pin high and about 16 feet from the hole. His left-to-right birdie effort slid by on the low side and tumbled to about three feet, but he was able to clean that one up.

Hole 1, par 4 - Bogey, +1

Woods striped a driver off the 469-yard 1st hole at East Lake, then hit a short-iron just long and right of the hole to 25 feet. His birdie putt was a slippery one—the greens are rolling quick, and he was above the hole—and ran out to about five feet. His par effort was pushed and caught the right lip but didn't fall.

It's easy to tell when Tiger likes it. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/qXT5gWRA6M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 20, 2018

A disappointing three-putt bogey, and hopefully that's not a sign of what's to come today. Woods has struggled with his putting this summer, having switched between three flatsticks (he's got the Scotty Cameron in the bag this week).