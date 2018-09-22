LIVE: Tiger Woods Plays Round Three of the Tour Championship

Tiger entered Moving Day with a share of the lead. Follow along as he chases his first win since 2013. 

By Daniel Rapaport
September 22, 2018

Tiger in contention on the weekend—there's nothing quite like it. 

Woods has put himself in great position to pick up his first win since 2013 at the Tour Championship, where he shared the 36-hole lead with Justin Rose after posting 65-68. It's the first time Woods has had at least a share of a 36-hole lead since the 2015 Wyndham Championship. 

Woods has an outside chance to win the FedEx Cup with a victory, though Justin Rose, who entered the tournament in second place in the points standings, has an inside track to the $10 million prize. Here's what has to happen for Tiger to win his third FedEx Cup:

• Woods wins the Tour Championship

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

Follow along for live updates all day as Woods seeks to put himself position on Moving Day at East Lake.

Hole 3, par 4 - Birdie, -2 for day, -9 for tournament

A stinger long-iron to the right half of the fairway set up a sand wedge approach to a back-left pin. He hit a beauty that finished about 10 feet below the hole and once again, the putt was dead-center. His lead over McIlroy is now two.

He looks tremendously comfortable with the trust Scotty Cameron flatstick back in the bag, and if he keeps hitting fairways he could put some distance between himself and the field. 

Hole 2, par 3 - Par, -1 for day, -8 for tournament

Tiger tried to hit a cut to access a back-right pin but tugged it a bit and it didn't turn, leaving a slippery left-to-right 30 footer. The putt wasn't high enough and ran out to about three feet below the hole, but he cleaned it up without incident. Meanwhile, McIlroy has made two birdies and is one back of Woods' lead.

Hole 1, par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day, -8 for tournament

An ideal start with a ripped driver right down the center. From the middle of the fairway, Tiger hit a soft draw that landed in the middle of the green and inched closer to about 20 feet. The putt was dead-center and that's an opening birdie. Couple that with Rose's bogey and all the sudden Tiger has a two-shot lead. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)