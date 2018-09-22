Tiger in contention on the weekend—there's nothing quite like it.

Woods has put himself in great position to pick up his first win since 2013 at the Tour Championship, where he shared the 36-hole lead with Justin Rose after posting 65-68. It's the first time Woods has had at least a share of a 36-hole lead since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Woods has an outside chance to win the FedEx Cup with a victory, though Justin Rose, who entered the tournament in second place in the points standings, has an inside track to the $10 million prize. Here's what has to happen for Tiger to win his third FedEx Cup:

• Woods wins the Tour Championship

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

Follow along for live updates all day as Woods seeks to put himself position on Moving Day at East Lake.

Hole 3, par 4 - Birdie, -2 for day, -9 for tournament

A stinger long-iron to the right half of the fairway set up a sand wedge approach to a back-left pin. He hit a beauty that finished about 10 feet below the hole and once again, the putt was dead-center. His lead over McIlroy is now two.

He looks tremendously comfortable with the trust Scotty Cameron flatstick back in the bag, and if he keeps hitting fairways he could put some distance between himself and the field.

Hole 2, par 3 - Par, -1 for day, -8 for tournament

Tiger tried to hit a cut to access a back-right pin but tugged it a bit and it didn't turn, leaving a slippery left-to-right 30 footer. The putt wasn't high enough and ran out to about three feet below the hole, but he cleaned it up without incident. Meanwhile, McIlroy has made two birdies and is one back of Woods' lead.

Hole 1, par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day, -8 for tournament

An ideal start with a ripped driver right down the center. From the middle of the fairway, Tiger hit a soft draw that landed in the middle of the green and inched closer to about 20 feet. The putt was dead-center and that's an opening birdie. Couple that with Rose's bogey and all the sudden Tiger has a two-shot lead.