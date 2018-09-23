Tiger Woods leads the Tour Championship by three strokes at 12-under heading into the final round on Sunday, and he certainly looked ready for competition two hours before he tees off.

Woods walked into the grounds of the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta sporting a Nike tank top, letting his biceps shine in the Georgia sun. Not bad for a 42-year-old. Woods is slated to start his round just after 2 p.m. ET, paired with Rory McIlroy who sits at 9-under.

Check out Woods' pre-round look below.

Tiger showed up today ready to blow away the field. pic.twitter.com/GnXLgDq10R — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2018

The 14-time Major champion is aiming for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 when Woods won the Bridgestone Invitational.