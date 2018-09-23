LIVE: Tiger Chases Win No. 80 at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods finds himself in a familiar position: with the lead heading into the final round of a PGA Tour event.

After firing 65-68-65 in the first three rounds of the Tour Championship, Woods (12 under) held a three-shot advantage over Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. He's seeking his 80th PGA Tour victory but first since 2013, and the first since he returned in December from a year-long absence to have spinal fusion surgery.

Woods is playing alongside McIlroy in a final round for just the second time ever, with the other time coming at the 2015 Masters when both players were out of contention.

A win likely won't be enough for Woods to win a record third FedEx Cup—he's the only player to have won the season-long points race twice—as Justin Rose, who entered the week second in the Cup standings, has the inside track to the $10 million grand prize. Here's what needs to happen for Woods to win the Cup:

Tiger Woods wins the Tour Championship (currently leads by three)

Bryson DeChambeau finishes T15 or worse (currently T21)

Justin Rose finishes T5 or worse (currently T2)

Tony Finau finishes T3 or worse (currently T6)

Dustin Johnson finishes in three-way tie for second or worse (T9)

Justin Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for second or worse (T9)

Keegan Bradley finishes T2 or worse (T27)

Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Woods seeks to put an exclamation point on what has already been a remarkable comeback season.

Hole 5, par 4 - Par, -1 for day, -13 for tournament

Tiger spoke after yesterday's round about how the rest of the field would have to come chase him, and that he could make it very difficult for them by keeping a clean card. He's doing exactly that, finding yet another fairway and giving himself a good luck at birdie after hitting wedge to about 15 feet. The putt had a chance but missed just barely to the left, prompting a reaction of surprise. Another par with a par 5 coming up next.

Hole 4, par 4 - Par, -1 for day, -13 for tournament

Important par save after he missed the fairway to the right, drawing a gnarly lie in the Bermuda rough. He tried to muscle an iron from 170ish to the green but it came out dead, finding a bunker short and right of the green. It was about a 30-yard bunker shot and he splashed out to about 10 feet, then made his par effort after McIlroy missed a par putt of similar length. Really good save.

His lead remains four over Justin Rose, but he now holds a five-shot advantage over McIlroy.

Hole 3, par 4 - Par, -1 for day, -13 for tournament

Tiger went with iron off the tee to play for position and executed it perfectly, finding the center of the short grass. From about 125 he went with sand wedge, flying it right over a front pin to about 20 feet. The pin was tucked right over a bunker, and both Woods and McIlroy played conservatively past the pin. It left a huge left-to-right breaker for birdie—like, 10 feet of break—and it ran out of steam short of the hole. No issues with the par putt and it's a one-under start after three holes.

Hole 2, par 3 - Par, -1 for day, -13 for tournament

Iron to the center of the green on this 200-yard par 4, leaving about 40 feet for birdie. The putt was on line but finished a few rolls short, leaving a stress-free tap-in for par.

Hole 1, par 4 - Birdie, -1 for day, -13 for tournament

Ideal start. Tiger went with driver off the tee and picked up the tee really quickly as it was right down the center. His approach was right at the flag and finished just 10 feet from the hole. He walked in the birdie effort. Couple the birdie with McIlroy's par and Tiger's lead is now four.

Couldn't have asked for a better start.