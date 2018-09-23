Tiger Woods got his first PGA Tour win since 2013 on Sunday at the Tour Championship.

Woods shot a one-over 71 to finish at 11 under for his 80th PGA Tour victory.

Woods played with Rory McIlroy in his final round after shooting 65-68-65 in the first three rounds.

The 42-year-old Woods, who returned from an extended absence after spinal fusion surgery in December, has played a comeback season in which his contended several times.

As Woods played the 18th hole with the win in sight, fans ran onto the fairway, following the sueprstar. They rushed the course, forming a massive crowd around Woods.

The Tiger Woods effect pic.twitter.com/iy1qSQeexb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2018

Fans chanted "Tiger" throughout and went wild when he finally got the ball in the hole.

Following the win, Woods said, "It was just a grind out there, and I loved every minute out there."

See what Twitter had to say about the big win.

Saw it first hand at Tampa.. @TigerWoods has been back for awhile.. He just likes being dramatic!! Awesome to watch that walk up 18.. And thank you Tiger.. My family thanks you. ..Every PGA Tour player thanks you.. Look forward to No 81!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) September 23, 2018

Everybody watching at home, everybody that was right there when it happened. We’ve just witnessed the greatest comeback of all time! What a time to be alive!!! 🐯 🐐 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2018

1876 days ... holy shit. TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGERRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 23, 2018

I hope what's not lost with Tiger winning is when everything is stacked against you, as long as you believe, that's all that matters. Perseverance!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2018

HE'S BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 23, 2018

Turns out Tiger Woods walking up 18 with a lead and the entire gallery following him is still an awesome scene on a Sunday afternoon. https://t.co/6KrjkbzaBM — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 23, 2018

What a scene. One guy in sports capable of creating that moment.



One. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 23, 2018

What Happened In Between Tiger's PGA Tour Wins:



LeBron returned to Cleveland. And Left Again.



KD said his mom was the Real MVP.



Leicester City won the Premier League, Cubs won World Series.



The Seahawks didn't hand it to Marshawn.



A 37-year Triple Crown drought ends. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2018

It's not the PGA Tour's fault, it's not the other players' fault, it's nobody's fault -- but there is no marketing or promotion or storyline that will get people involved and engaged in the game like Tiger Woods does. It simply doesn't exist. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) September 23, 2018

Thank God, Tiger Woods is distracting me from the mess Trubisky is making in Arizona... — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 23, 2018

He went with driver, because what the hell, AND HE CRUSHED IT.



THIS IS HAPPENING. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 23, 2018

THANKS TO TIGER WOODS FOR THE SECOND GREATEST YEAR IN THE HISTORY OF SPORT!!!!!!!!! THANKS TO TIGER WOODS FOR THE GREATEST YEAR IN THE HISTORY OF SPORTS: NEXT YEAR!!!!!!!!!!! — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 23, 2018

Four holes separate Tiger Woods from the 80th win of his PGA Tour career. pic.twitter.com/SSh4skmhdF — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 23, 2018