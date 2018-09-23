Tiger Woods Wins First PGA Tour Win Since 2013, Twitter Goes Wild

Tiger Woods shot a one-over 71 to finish at 11 under for his 80th PGA Tour victory.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2018

Tiger Woods got his first PGA Tour win since 2013 on Sunday at the Tour Championship.

Woods played with Rory McIlroy in his final round after shooting 65-68-65 in the first three rounds. 

The 42-year-old Woods, who returned from an extended absence after spinal fusion surgery in December, has played a comeback season in which his contended several times. 

As Woods played the 18th hole with the win in sight, fans ran onto the fairway, following the sueprstar. They rushed the course, forming a massive crowd around Woods. 

Fans chanted "Tiger" throughout and went wild when he finally got the ball in the hole. 

Following the win, Woods said, "It was just a grind out there, and I loved every minute out there."

See what Twitter had to say about the big win. 

View this post on Instagram

Never stop chasing your crazy dreams. #justdoit

A post shared by Nike Golf (@nikegolf) on

