Who Won the Last Ryder Cup?

Find out who won the 2016 Ryder Cup.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 24, 2018

The Ryder Cup is back this weekend.

The golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States is competed every two years, with venues changing each year.

In the last event, the United States won 17–11 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. It was the United States' first win since 2008, and the Americans never trailed during the tournament. The win was dedicated to Arnold Palmer who had died just ahead of the tournament. The team brought the trophy to Palmer's memorial service the following week.

Golf
U.S. Ready to Win First Ryder Cup Road Game in 25 Years

This year, the event will be held in France at the Le Golf National in Paris. It's the first time the Cup will be played in France.

The United States will be looking to win its first win on European soil in 25 years — the last time the Americans won there was in 1993. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson join the team, with Woods coming off his Tour Championship victory this weekend.

Thomas Bjorn will be Europe's captain, while Jim Furyk will helm the United States.

Golf
After a Season Full of Promise, Tiger Woods Gives Emphatic Answer to Yearlong Question: He's Back

The first Ryder Cup took place in 1927 in Massachusetts.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)