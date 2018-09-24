Who Won the Last Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is back this weekend.

The golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States is competed every two years, with venues changing each year.

In the last event, the United States won 17–11 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. It was the United States' first win since 2008, and the Americans never trailed during the tournament. The win was dedicated to Arnold Palmer who had died just ahead of the tournament. The team brought the trophy to Palmer's memorial service the following week.

This year, the event will be held in France at the Le Golf National in Paris. It's the first time the Cup will be played in France.

The United States will be looking to win its first win on European soil in 25 years — the last time the Americans won there was in 1993. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson join the team, with Woods coming off his Tour Championship victory this weekend.

Thomas Bjorn will be Europe's captain, while Jim Furyk will helm the United States.

The first Ryder Cup took place in 1927 in Massachusetts.