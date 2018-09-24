After Tiger Woods won his first title in five years on Sunday, it's not too early to speculate about how he'll fare at next season's majors.

Though the 2019 Masters is still more than six months away, Woods's performance at the Tour Championship makes him the favorite to win the green jacket, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion, is now listed as the 9/1 favorite to win the first major of 2019.

Woods was previously listed at 12 to 1, alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, with Jordan Spieth (10 to 1) listed as the favorite. Spieth and Johnson remain at 10 to 1 and 12 to 1, respectively, while Thomas is 14 to 1, according to Westgate. Patrick Reed, this year's Masters champion, is 30 to 1 to defend his title.

Woods, 42, has exceeded expectations since his return from spinal fusion surgery in December, placing second at last month's PGA Championship and sixth at the BMW Championship earlier this month. Before his victory on Sunday, he hadn't won a tour event since August 2013.

Woods shot one over at the 2018 Masters, finishing tied for 32nd. He hasn't won a green jacket since 2005.