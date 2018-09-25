Phil Mickelson Asking for Shot a Side for Thanksgiving Match With Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson, "I’m trying to negotiate a shot a side. It didn’t go over well, but I’m still working on it. I’ve got some negotiating to do, given how well he played last week."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 25, 2018

After playing with Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup, Phil Mickelson joked about his upcoming Thanksgiving Day match with Tiger Woods.

At a press conference, Mickelson was asked by teammate Patrick Reed if he's "nervous" for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving faceoff.

"I’m trying to negotiate a shot a side,” Mickelson said. "It didn’t go over well, but I’m still working on it. I’ve got some negotiating to do, given how well he played last week."

Woods is coming off his 80th PGA Tour win and first since 2013 with a victory at the Tour Championship this weekend. Mickelson finished in last place at the event.

Mickelson also tweeted about the event.

Mickelson also talked about how things have changed since the infamous pairing at the 2004 Ryder Cup that resulted in an 0–2 finish and an American loss. The two, who were unfriendly at the time, were paired together by captain Hal Sutton.

"We realized that we both have a lot more in common than we thought," Mickelson said." I think we both have really come to appreciate working together to achieve things.”

Mickelson said he thinks they would both welcome a pairing at this year's edition of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

