Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers of all time. Just ask him.

After arriving in France for the Ryder Cup, Woods was asked which four people belong on his Mount Rushmore of golf. The answer? Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and... Tiger himself.

There’s no doubting Tiger is among the best golfers in the history of the world—perhaps even the best—but it’s still amusing to hear him put himself up there. It also speaks to Tiger’s intense competitiveness and how his self-confidence can border on arrogance. Can you imagine LeBron James or Mike Trout or Tom Brady listing themselves among their sport’s pantheon? They should, but they won’t because it goes against established norms for how we think athletes should act.