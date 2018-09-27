Team USA captain Jim Furyk and Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn released their pairings for the Friday morning fourball sessions at the Ryder Cup opening ceremony on Thursday. While there were some mild surprises—namely, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed not being paired together—there were signs pointing to these teams in the past couple days.

Here are the pairings and tee times. American teams are in bold.

2:10 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau vs. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm

2:25 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler vs. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen

2:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth vs. Tyrrell Hatton/Paul Casey

2:55 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Francesco Molinari.

If you were paying attention to the practice round groups, there is no shock in the American pairings. All four of the pairs played together in all three practice rounds, and Shane Bacon tweeted on Wednesday that a source told him these were four of the six pairings Furyk had in mind (the other two being Bubba Watson-Webb Simpson and Phil Mickelson-Bryson DeChambeau).

Still, it's notable that Furyk decided to break up Spieth and Reed, who had teamed up to go 4-1-2 over the past two Ryder Cups.

Reed will play alongisde Woods in the 14-time major champion's first Ryder Cup since the American collapse at Medinah in 2012. Spieth pairs with longtime friend Thomas, as both players have known each other since competing against each other in the junior golf circuit.

Here's how you can watch/live stream the Friday fourball pairings, and here are the fourball rules.

The afternoon foursomes pairings will be released by 5:50 a.m. ET on Friday, after the morning fourball session finishes.