Team Europe will take a commanding 10-6 lead into the Sunday singles session at the Ryder Cup thanks to clutch putting and some historic play from a dynamic duo.

Europe entered the session with a commanding 8-4 advantage after sustaining the momentum built from a 4-0 sweep of Friday afternoon foursomes. While the Europeans did not extend their advantage, the Americans will need eight points from 12 singles matches to retain the Cup.

Ryder Cup rookie Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari became the first European team to go 4-0 in a Ryder Cup by beating Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4 in the Saturday afternoon foursomes session. Three of those victories came over Woods, who has lost all three of his matches at Le Golf National and is now 0-6-1 across the last two Ryder Cups.

In the first match of the session, Henrik Stenson holed two key par putts on 16 and 17 to give himself and Justin Rose a 2 and 1 victory over Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

The American duo of Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson put forth the most surprising performance of the afternoon, dominating Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren—the team that dominated Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau en route to a 5 and 4 victory on Friday afternoon—in winning 4 and 3. Watson and Simpson lost on Friday to Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 4 and 2 in the same foursomes format on Friday.

Another bright spot for the Americans was the play of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who beat Poulter and McIlroy XX. Spieth and Thomas, longtime friends who have known each other since junior golf, went 3-1 across the four team sessions.

While a four-point lead is daunting, such a comeback in singles is not unprecedented. Europe pulled off such a comeback en route to a 14.5-13.5 victory at Medinah in 2012, and the U.S. overcame the same deficit in 1999 to win by the same score at the Country Club.