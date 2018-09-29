It all comes down to this: 12 singles matches on Sunday at the Ryder Cup.

The Europeans hold a commanding 10-6 advantage heading into the final session, thanks in large part to a fantastic run starting with Friday afternoon foursomes and continuing into Saturday morning fourball. The Europeans won seven of eight matches over that stretch to take an 8-4 lead before splitting the afternoon foursomes 2-2.

Erasing a four-point deficit in singles is not unprecedented—the Europeans did it at Medinah in 2012 and the U.S. did it at the Country Club in 2010.

Here is the matchup and schedules of the Sunday singles. European players are listed first and all times EST.

6:05 a.m. - Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas

6:17 a.m. - Paul Casey vs. Brooks Koepka

6:29 a.m. - Justin Rose vs. Webb Simpson

6:41 a.m. - Jon Rahm vs. Tiger Woods

6:53 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tony Finau

7:05 a.m. - Ian Poulter vs. Dustin Johnson

7:17 a.m. - Thorbjorn Olesen vs. Jordan Spieth

7:29 a.m. - Sergio Garcia vs. Rickie Fowler

7:41 a.m. - Francesco Molinari vs. Phil Mickelson

7:53 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Reed

8:05 a.m. - Henrik Stenson vs. Bubba Watson

8:17 a.m. - Alex Noren vs. Bryson DeChambeau