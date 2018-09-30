The United States' quest to win a Ryder Cup on European soil will have to wait at least four more years.

Despite some early momentum, the Americans could not erase the 10-6 deficit it faced coming into Sunday singles, and Francesco Molinari's win over an erratic Phil Mickelson gave Europe a Cup-clinching 14.5 points.

Europe has now won nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups, including six straight on European soil.

That Molinari clinched the Cup was an apropos finish, as the Italian went a perfect 5-0 this week, displaying remarkably consistent ball-striking and a red-hot putter. He is the first European and fourth player overall to go 5-0 in a single Ryder Cup.

The day started positively enough for the Americans, as Justin Thomas won the 18th hole to secure a victory in a seesaw opening match against Rory McIlroy. Thomas was one of few bright spots for the U.S., as the 25-year-old went 4-1 in his Ryder Cup debut.

Shortly thereafter, Tony Finau clinched a 6 and 4 victory over Tommy Fleetwood—who went 4-0 in the team sessions alongside Francesco Molinari—and Webb Simpson topped FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, 3 and 2.

At that point, the U.S. had cut the deficit to 10.5-9.5 and the momentum was firmly on the Americans' side.

That wouldn't last long. Jon Rahm birdied the difficult 17th to beat Tiger Woods 2 and 1—Woods finished this Ryder Cup 0-4 and is now 0-7-1 in his last two Ryder Cup appearances—then Thorbjorn Olesen capped off a surprisingly easy victory over Jordan Spieth with a birdie on 14 to win 5 and 4.

It was then only a matter of time until the Europeans clinched the victory, and the win was actually secured before it became official as Garcia, Stenson and Molinari were all assured of a half-point while Europe led 13.5-9.5. Molinari found the green on the par-3 16th before Mickelson found the water, and the American conceded before both men left the tee box.

After the victory was sealed, Sergio Garcia polished off a 2 and 1 win over Rickie Fowler. The win gave Garcia 25.5 points for his Ryder Cup career, passing Nick Faldo to become the player with the most Ryder Cup points in history.