Report: Ryder Cup Spectator's Eyeball 'Exploded' After Being Hit by Brooks Koepka Shot

A Woman at Ryder Cup says her eyeball 'exploded' after Brook Koepka's errant shot.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 02, 2018

The woman hit in the face by Brooks Koepka's shot at the Ryder Cup says she has been left permanently blind in one eye after her eyeball "exploded," NBC reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Corine Remande, who had traveled from Egypt with her husband, told the AFP news agency that she is considering suing the tournament organizers after doctors told her she has lost use of her eye. Scans revealed a fractured right eye socket and an "explosion of the eyeball."

Remande was hit after Koepka's tee shot veered left into the crowd around the sixth hole on the first day of the competition. 

"It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit," Remande told AFP. "I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour."

Koepka swiftly apologized to Remande and gave her a signed glove. He later told reporters that it was "not a good feeling" to hit someone.

"You feel terrible for them," Koepka said. "You know exactly how they are feeling, especially when you've got to go over there and apologize, because they are in pain, usually bleeding, and then to hit her in the face is not––you don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it's not a good feeling."

Remande received first aid on the scene before she was transferred to a hospital in Paris. She claims organizers failed to alert the crowd that the ball was heading toward them. 

A statement from a Ryder Cup spokesperson claims otherwise.

"Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare," the spokesperson said. "We can confirm that 'fore' was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd."

The spokesperson added that it was "distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike" and would continue to offer support "for as long as necessary."

