Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas Don 'I Made Tiger Great Again' Shirts in Celebration With Tiger Woods

Woods won his first tournament since 2013 at The Tour Championship in September. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 07, 2018

Tiger Woods broke a five-year winless streak on Sept. 23, winning The Tour Championship in Atlanta by two strokes. The victory was a celebrated achievement by Woods and golf fans throughout the globe, and apparently, Woods' competition was pretty pleased as well.

2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas posted a picture of himself and Ricky Fowler flanking Woods on Saturday, sporting some coordinated outfits. As Woods opted for a Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie, Thomas and Fowler both donned shirts that read, "I Made Tiger Great Again."

"Felt like a great night to break in the new shirts," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "Fun night celebrating TW’s win in Atlanta! Us players and especially the game is golf is happy to have you back and healthy old man! Here’s to some battles in the future."

Check out Thomas and Fowler's shirts below. 

It looks like the three golfers weren't the only athletes in attendance, either. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on Thomas' post, briefly writing, "Fun night!" Perhaps there will be more star-studded celebrations if Woods can continue his winning ways in 2019. 

