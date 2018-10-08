Captain Jim Furyk Confirms ‘Brief’ Altercation at Ryder Cup Between Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

 Brooks Koepka denied a fight with teammate Dustin Johnson at the Ryder Cup in Paris.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 08, 2018

Brooks Koepka initially denied that a fight with teammate Dustin Johnson caused the two to be separated at a party for the Ryder Cup in Paris on Sept. 30. But American captain Jim Furyk confirmed to the Golf Channel on Monday that a "brief" altercation occurred between the two.

"Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief. It was very short. Neither one of them really took anything out of it," Furyk said. "They're like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they're as close as they've ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them."

Johnson and Koepka, the No. 1 and 3 golfers in the world, respectively, reportedly needed to be separated at a party with the European team on Sept. 30. 

Furyk also told the Golf Channel that Patrick Reed knew his playing partners weeks in advance of the tournament. There were reports that Jordan Speith didn't want to be paired with Reed, who ended up playing with Tiger Woods in two matches.

The U.S. lost the Ryder Cup 17.5-10.5 to Europe, the ninth defeat in the last 12 Ryder Cups for the Americans.

