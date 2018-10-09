Brooks Koepka was announced as the PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday.

But given the news that Koepka and teammate Dustin Johnson were involved in a brief fight that caused the two to be separated at a Ryder Cup party, the folks at the PGA Tour felt the need to come up with a video to prove the two are on good terms.

In the video, Johnson shows up to congratulate Koepka on winning the Jack Nicklaus trophy. But some distance between the two leaves Koepka saying he "doesn't want anything to come between us." The two shake hands before both turn to the camera and flash uncomfortable smiles.

If this video is to be believed, the two "Bash Bros" are as friendly as ever.

While Koepka initially denied the fight, Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk confirmed Monday that a "brief" altercation occurred between the two.

Koepka won the U.S. Open to become the first player to go back-to-back since 1989. He then won the PGA Championship by two shots over Tiger Woods.