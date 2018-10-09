The PGA Tour voted Brooks Koepka its Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Koepka scored two of the biggest victories on tour this season, winning the PGA Championship and US Open, finishing ninth in the FedEx playoffs and also scoring four other top-10 finishes.

Koepka is the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same season.

His victory at the U.S. Open and finishing score of -16 tied for the record for the lowest score ever at the tournament.

"Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedExCup," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

Koepka, who missed the Masters because of a wrist injury, won the award over other finalists that included Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka finished fifth in the season money list and ninth in the Vardon Trophy standings, which is giving for highest adjusted scoring average.

The 28-year-old Koepka has been in the news lately concerning the Ryder Cup and reports that he was involved in a fight with Johnson. Koepka also said he was saddened by one of his tee shots during the Ryder Cup that hit a spectator causing her to lose use of her right eye.