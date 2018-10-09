CIMB Classic: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream

The PGA Tour shifts east this week for the first of its three tournaments on Asian soil: the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 09, 2018

Pat Perez is the defending champion, but the player most closely associated with this event is Justin Thomas. The world No. 4 picked up his first PGA Tour victory at this event in 2015 and then successfully defended his title in 2016, spurring his five-win 2016-17 season that included his first major, the FedEx Cup title and player of the year honors. 

This week has a significantly stronger field than last week's Safeway Open, which was won by Kevin Tway after a three-way playoff win over Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore. Seventeen of the world's top 50 players are teeing it up, including Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley, Louis Oosthuizen and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Tee Times

Here are some tee times for marquee pairings. For a full list of starting times, click here. All times are eastern. 

Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim - 8:40 p.m.* Wednesday/9:40 p.m. Thursday
Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore - 8:50 p.m.*/9:50 a.m.
Byeunghun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 9:20 p.m./8:10 p.m.*
Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland - 9:40 p.m./8:30 a.m.*
Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman - 9:50 p.m./8:40 a.m.*

* denotes 10th-tee start

Here's how you can watch all the action at TPC Kuala Lumpur. Reminder that all times are eastern, and that Kuala Lumpur is a full 12 hours ahead of the east coast. 

TV Info

Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. (Thursday morning), Golf Channel

Thursday: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. (Friday morning), Golf Channel

Friday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Saturday morning), Golf Channel

Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Sunday morning), Golf Channel

Live Stream

Simulcasts available on NBC Sports Live

