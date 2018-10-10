ESPN, CBS Partner for 11-Year PGA Championship Deal

The PGA Championship will have a new home in 2020 after the PGA of America, ESPN and CBS agreed to a 11-year multimedia deal on Wednesday.

According to the deal, CBS, which has broadcasted coverage of the event since 1991, will continue to broadcast the third and fourth rounds. An additional hour of airtime will be added each day.

"The PGA Championship has been a marquee event on CBS since 1991," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. "Retaining these rights was a top priority for us this year, and we are excited to have it continue as a cornerstone of our schedule for 11 more years. Together with ESPN, we look forward to greatly expanding the coverage of this great championship. The move to May will greatly benefit CBS, our viewers and the golf marketplace."

ESPN and ESPN+ will replace Turner Sports in the partnership, providing exclusive live coverage of the first and second rounds of the event. The network will also have multiple hours of live coverage during the morning hours of the third and final rounds and provide featured hole coverage during the weekend afternoon slots.

“This agreement is going to be great for golf fans and is significant for ESPN and ESPN+," Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming and Scheduling said. “The PGA will bolster ESPN’s diverse collection of big events and deliver another world-class competition to the ESPN+ platform and its growing audience. We look forward to working with the PGA of America to help increase the sport’s popularity.”

TNT will still broadcast the first two round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, the first time the tournament will be held in May after decades of being played in August.

"The PGA is a major that not only typically delivers the strongest field in golf, but is synonymous with historic moments that resonate with golf fans everywhere," PGA chief executive officer Seth Waugh said in a statement. "As we move this iconic championship to May, we are extremely excited that CBS and ESPN will present the highest-quality product with the state-of-the-art technology through a broadcast team that shares our mission to grow the sport of golf.”

The 2020 PGA Championship will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.