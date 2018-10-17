How to Watch the CJ Cup: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream Info

All the info you need to watch the CJ Cup, including tee times, tv schedule and live stream information. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2018

Ready for some late-night golf?

The PGA Tour remains in the Far East this week for the CJ Cup in Korea. It's the second tour of a three-stop Asian swing—Marc Leishman won last week at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, while the World Golf Championship—HSBC Champions event will be held next week in China.  

It's another limited field event this week—78 are teeing it up—but some of the game's biggest stars have made the trip to the Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island, perhaps to acclimate themselves with the time difference ahead of next week's WGC. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Leishman, Xander Schauffele and Alex Noren are in the field, among others. 

Thomas is the defending champion, as he beat Leishman in a playoff at nine under last year. 

We've got another huge time difference this week, as Jeju Island is a full 13 hours ahead of the east coast. That means the tournament will end at around 2 a.m. EST on Sunday morning.

Tee times

Here are some marquee groupings for the first two rounds. All times are eastern. For a full list of tee times, click here

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im - 7:15 p.m.* Thursday/8:15 p.m. Friday
Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott - 8:25 p.m./9:25 p.m.*
Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els - 8:15 p.m./9:05*
Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo - 8:35 p.m.*/8:35 p.m.

* denotes 10th-tee start

TV Schedule

Wednesday-Saturday: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. EST

Live stream

Simulcast available during the broadcast on NBC Sports Live

