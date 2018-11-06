"The Match" is still 17 days away, but Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are already getting the competition started.

In a Bleacher Report ad promoting the Nov. 23 showdown, the two golfers went head-to-head in a game of "golf pong," shooting as many balls as they can into a red cup in 90 seconds. Mickelson outdueled Woods by one shot, winning the contest 9–8.

🗣 Elbows



Tiger and Phil go head-to-head in a game of...golf pong? pic.twitter.com/gRHjb7A9V0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2018

Woods and Mickelson will face off in a winner-takes-all match play showdown in Las Vegas on Nov. 23. Mickelson, 48, and Woods, 42, have been adversaries long before their relationship softened in recent years. The two played practice rounds together at the Masters and the WGC-Bridgestone and were also grouped together during the first two rounds of the Players Championship. Mickelson and Woods worked together as part of the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup efforts, as well.

Woods and Mickelson will also have the chance to selectively make side-challenges during the match that could raise the stakes.

"Golf pong" may have just been a friendly contest, but Woods and Mickelson are still making their message clear: It's on in Vegas.