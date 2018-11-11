Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood Get First Win Since Same Day Four Years Ago

Kuchar and Westwood both won today. Both guys' last wins came on the same 2014 day. What're the odds?!

By Daniel Rapaport
November 11, 2018

Sunday was a great day for a couple of 40-sometings, as Matt Kuchar (40) and Lee Westwood (45) both won for the first time in four-plus years. 

To be exact, it was both guys' first win in 1,666 days. That's right—Kuchar's Mayakoba Classic victory was his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2014 RBC Heritage, which ended on April 20, 2014. Westwood's win at the Nedbank Challenge was his first European Tour victory since the 2014 Maybank Malaysian Open, which wrapped up on...you guessed it...April 20, 2014. 

What're the odds?

Westwood's victory came on the strength of a final-round, eight-under 64 that saw him overtake Sergio Garcia for a three-shot victory. Garcia had led since the first round and was seeking back-to-back wins on the European Tour, as the Spaniard won the Andalucia Masters the week before. 

Kuchar's W wasn't as easy on the eyes—he came into the day with a four shot lead and had a comfortable advantage for most of the day, but back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15 made for a tense finish. Kuchar's drive on 18 sailed way right and headed for dense trees before taking a remarkably lucky bounce back into the fairway. He would find the green with his second and two-putted for the victory. 

Kuchar becomes just the second player over 40 to win a tournament since the Masters, joining 42-year-old Tiger Woods, who won the Tour Championship in September. 

