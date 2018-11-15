Ernie Johnson Headlines Broadcast Team for Tiger vs. Phil's 'The Match'

Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley and Pat Perez will host a pre-match show.

By Jenna West
November 15, 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off in "The Match" in only eight days and the broadcast team for the event was just announced.

Ernie Johnson, who handles TNT's NBA studio coverage, will provide play-by-play. 2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke and Golf Channel's Peter Jacobson will serve alongside Johnson in the booth. The team also includes Fox Sports' Shane Bacon and former LPGA golfer Natalie Gulbis as reporters, Turner Sports announced Thursday.

Before Woods and Mickelson tee off, Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley and three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez will join host Adam Lefkoe for a pre-match show. Turner plans to include coverage of the golfers warming up on the putting green and driving range. Both golfers and their caddies will be mic'd up during the match to capture the banter exchanged on the course.

"The Match," streams Friday, Nov. 23 on pay-per-view for $19.99 through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.

Woods and Mickelson will play in a head-to-head, winner-takes-all match play showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas for a prize of $9 million. Mickelson recently revealed that they plan to make some side bets, even possibly betting up to $50,000.

