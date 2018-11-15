Tiger Woods is busy preparing for his winner-take-all match against rival Phil Mickelson, but he took a few minutes out of his day to offer some "tee tips" to Golden State's Steph Curry in a new video series for Bleacher Report.

Woods complimented Curry's "unbelievable golf swing," and gave the NBA superstar a few pointers that could help Curry perfect his golf game. At the end of the video Woods teased, "I'm looking forward to playing with you–taking some cash off you, too."

Curry responded to Tigers's taunt Thursday tweeting, "I'm bringing the wallet as long as you're giving up strokes."

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the three-time NBA champion added, "Invite @PhilMickelson too!"

I’m bringing the wallet as long as you’re giving up strokes. Invite @PhilMickelson too! https://t.co/q7BQiOp8Jx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 15, 2018

Curry is an avid golfer and a pretty good one at that, receiving an invitation to two straight Web.com Ellie Mae Classic events, where he shot an impressive one-over 71 in the first round in 2018. He also played in this year's American Century Celebrity Golf Classic, where he tied for 11th.

As good as Steph may be, he definitely doesn't have 14 majors, so we think we know who'd come out on top in this matchup (and with a little money in his pocket, too).