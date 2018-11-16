Tiger Woods finished the 2018 PGA Tour season with a win at the TOUR Championship, capping off an impressive season in which the 42-year-old showed glimpses of his former self. Woods will try to carry the momentum of that victory into a head-to-head win over Phil Mickelson as the two golf legends battle it out for a winner-take-all $9 million purse.

Woods is a -200 favorite to win the event (wager $200 to win $100) on Friday, November 23 in Las Vegas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. There is no question that Woods is in better form than Mickelson coming into this event; in addition to winning the TOUR Championship, Woods had finished in the Top 6 in four of his previous seven tournaments including a runner-up showing in the PGA Championship.

Mickelson (+170 for the victory, wager $100 to win $170), meanwhile, has not cracked the Top 10 in any of his last 15 events, and has finished outside of the Top 20 in seven of his last 10.

Given the way that these two veterans are playing at the moment, it is hard to make a strong case for Phil winning. Bettors looking to get Tiger at a better price than his -200 tag to win the event outright can find some good value in Tiger Woods -1.5 at -115 on the alternative spread for Friday. Woods shouldn’t have an issue covering this spread, especially if he can jump out to an early lead to get Mickelson off of his game.

Mickelson supporters have options in betting on Lefty to simply win the event outright at +170, to cover the spread of +1.5 at -115, or to cover an alternate spread of -1.5 at +240. There are certainly scenarios in which Mickelson can win this event, but few of them figure to be in blowout wins, so the -1.5 line doesn’t come off as all that enticing even for those in his camp.

On the fun prop side, bettors can wager on what color shirt each man will select to wear for their head-to-head competition. White (+150) is the favorite for Mickelson’s shirt color over Black (+250), Blue (+400), and Any Other Color (+400), while the field of Any Other Color is a +150 favorite for Woods over Red (+300), White (+300) and Black (+450).