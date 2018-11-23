Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: 'The Match' Live Blog

Follow along as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson go head to head in "The Match." 

By Jenna West
November 23, 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off on Friday in "The Match," a head-to-head style competition in Las Vegas between two of the greatest golfers ever.

Mickelson, 48, and Woods, 42, were adversaries throughout most of their careers until their relationship softened in recent years. The two golfers decided to put their rivalry to the test, playing for a $9 million prize at the Shadow Creek Golf Course.

While looking to give fans an inside look at the day's action, Mickelson and Woods will be mic'd up as they play. They've promised to deliver plenty of banter on the course and teased raising the stakes with some side bets. The proceeds will go to the charities of their choice.

SI will provide you with all of the latest updates, highlights and funny moments as we follow one of the greatest showdowns from this generation in golf.

