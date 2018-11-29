Looking for someone to root for at the Hero World Challenge? How about Patrick Cantlay?

Cantlay, a Southern California native, announced before the tournament that he'd donate $500 for every birdie to California Strong, the group started by members of the Milwaukee Brewers (including NL MVP Christian Yelich) to support those hit hardest by recent tragedies in the state. Cantlay made seven birdies without a bogey for a 65, and in the process raised his donation total $3,500. He was leading the tournament when he finished his round.

On Nov. 7, a gunman opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar and killed 12 people. Compoudning the region's devestation, recent wildfires across California have caused immeasureable damage— the death toll from the Camp Fire in Northern California is 88 and counting, and more than 190 people remain missing. The Woolsey Fire in Southern California destroyed more than 1,500 properties and killed three people.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, who played collegiately at Arizona State, announced that he'd be joining Cantlay in donating $500 per birdie.

I’ll be joining Patrick Cantlay this week at the Hero Wold Challenge by donating $500 for every birdie I make to the @CAstrongfund 100% of donations go directly to the victims and their families affected by the recent CA tragedies. #CaliforniaStrong — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 29, 2018

Rahm made four birdies in a one-under 71, translating to a $2,000 donation and counting.