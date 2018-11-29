Jordan Spieth has not reached out to Patrick Reed to clear the air after Reed's controversial Ryder Cup comments, Reed told the New York Post.

"He has my number," Reed said.

Despite having significant success as partners in previous Team USA appearances, Spieth and Reed were split up and did not play together at September's Ryder Cup, where the U.S. was beatedn 17.5-10.5 by Team Europe. Reed, who lost both his team matches alongside Tiger Woods, told the New York Times shortly after Europe's clinching point that he was "blindsided" by the split up and suggested Spieth is the one who wanted it.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed said.

He made his more recent comments ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge, and said he wanted to give more of his side of the story. Some highlights:

• Reed contrasted the way his post-Ryder Cup comments were received with the way Phil Mickelson's were in 2014. After the U.S. lost that year, Mickelson criticized then-captain Tom Watson in one of the more awkward press conferences you'll ever see. "He did it and got praised,’’ Reed said. “I did it and got destroyed. It all depends on who the person is, obviously.’’

• Reed said Furyk's suggestion that he split up Reed and Spieth (Spieth went 2-1 alongside longtime buddy Justin Thomas) to create two winning teams out of one was "B.S."

• Reed made clear that he has no issues with Spieth: “I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all. That [perception] is done by the media, that’s not done by how he or I feel.’’

The first time these two are paired together will be...interesting.