Tiger Struggles With Putting, Wastes Good Driving Performance in One-Over 73 at Hero

Woods hit 12 of the 13 generous fairways, but a poor putting day and a triple-bogey led to a one-over 73. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 29, 2018

Tiger Woods would be the first to tell you that if he hits 12 of 13 fairways, he should shoot something in the mid 60's. He did exactly that on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge—the first part, that is—but a clunky putter and a sloppy triple bogey saw him squander the excellent driving and shoot a one-over 73.

He is tied for second-to-last place in the 18-man event in the Bahamas, ahead of only Hideki Matsuyama's 74. It is his highest opening round since the U.S. Open, where he shot 78-72 to miss the cut. 

Making his first competitive stroke-play appearance since winning the Tour Championship in September—and first appearance since losing $9 million to Phil Mickelson last week—Woods look comfortable off the tee but virtually nowhere else. His iron play was sloppy, he had two three-putt bogeys on the front nine and shot himself in the foot with a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 12th. 

His tee shot found the hazard left of the hole, but the ball was sitting on grass and was certainly playable. He tried to play a bump-and-run shot but the ball landed into a hillside, rolled past his original divot and into water behind him. He took a drop from there and could not get up-and-down for double. 

Woods would play the rest of the round in two under, making birdie at the par-5 14th and flagging an 8-iron to tap-in range on 18. 

Woods was understandably terse after his round, saying "Didn't feel real comfortable with my game today, even though I drove it great." More surprisingly, he said he has been dealing with ankle soreness for months. Woods said he got sick after the matchup with Mickelson in Las Vegas but hadn't commented publicly on the ankles. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)