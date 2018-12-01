The good things about playing in an event with only 18 of the world's best players: Easy world ranking points, and a healthy paycheck even for finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard.

The bad thing: being under par for the week and finding yourself in dead last place.

Such is the current situation of Tiger Woods, who posted an even-par 72 on Saturday at the Hero World Challenge. His two-under total for the week has him in what's known in the sport as DFL.

As far as even-par rounds go, this was an eventful one. Woods struggled mightily with his chipping early in the round, sending one through the green en route to a bogey on the second hole. After missing the green well left with his second on the par-5 3rd, Woods chunked to pitches to make a double bogey. It brought to mind disturbing flashbacks to his performance at this event in 2014, when he was dealing with a full-fledged case of the chipping yips.

He would play the rest of the round in three-under, helped by five birdies, but was well out of contention when he finished his round. He will play his final round alongside Hideki Matsuyama.