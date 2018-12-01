Up-And-Down Round Sees Tiger Shoot 72, Fall to Dead Last at Hero

Tiger Woods posted an even-par 72 on Saturday at the Hero Challenge, but now sits in last place. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 01, 2018

The good things about playing in an event with only 18 of the world's best players: Easy world ranking points, and a healthy paycheck even for finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard. 

The bad thing: being under par for the week and finding yourself in dead last place. 

Such is the current situation of Tiger Woods, who posted an even-par 72 on Saturday at the Hero World Challenge. His two-under total for the week has him in what's known in the sport as DFL. 

As far as even-par rounds go, this was an eventful one. Woods struggled mightily with his chipping early in the round, sending one through the green en route to a bogey on the second hole. After missing the green well left with his second on the par-5 3rd, Woods chunked to pitches to make a double bogey. It brought to mind disturbing flashbacks to his performance at this event in 2014, when he was dealing with a full-fledged case of the chipping yips. 

He would play the rest of the round in three-under, helped by five birdies, but was well out of contention when he finished his round. He will play his final round alongside Hideki Matsuyama.

