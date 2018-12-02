Tiger Woods didn't let a poor week on the course dampen his enthusiasm for what he called an 'incredible year.'

In his final competitive round of 2018, Woods shot an eventful one-over 73 in the final round of the Hero World Challenge. His four-day total of one under saw him finish in second-to-last place, but Woods opted for a wider perspective when speaking to reporters after the round.

"Just so blessed and so thankful to have had the opportunity to have everything turn my way," Woods said. He will likely finish the year ranked inside the top 15 in the world after beginning 2018 outside the top 600.

This, however, simply wasn't his week. Woods started his round poorly for the second straight day, making four bogeys and no birdies to turn in four-obver 40. He reeled off four birdies on the back nine for a closing 33.

It is unclear when Woods will tee it up next. He was asked after ther ound if he would play in January's Sentry Tournament of Champions—the Hawaiian event he qualified for with his Tour Championship victory—and was noncomittal. The only tournament he has committed to is the Genesis Open (Feb.17).