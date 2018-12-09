Cody Blick Has Clubs Stolen Before Final Round of Q-School

A nightmare scenario for Cody Blick. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 09, 2018

For professional golfers, it doesn't get more nervewracking than qualifying school—four rounds to decide where you'll be playing next season.

That's the exact situation facing the 135 players teeing it up at the final stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament this week. A good week sets yourself up for a positive, profitable 2019. A bad week still means conditional status, but it puts you behind the 8-ball when it comes to finishing in the top 25. 

Now imagine trying to manage without your clubs. 

Young pro Cody Blick, who played on the Mackenzie Tour in recent years, found himself in solid-but-not-ideal position heading into Sunday's final round. At 10 under, he was in a tie for 74th but was just four shots out of the top 40, which is significant because the top 40 (plus ties) get into the first eight Web.com Tour events the next year. (The winner is exempt for the whole season; second-11th plus ties place finisher get into the first 12 events. 

The stage was set for a pressure-packed final round....and then a nightmare scenario played out: Blick had his clubs stolen before arguably the biggest round of his life. In a desparate attempt to recover them, he offered a $5,000 reward. 

It's not clear whether Blick would have to rent clubs, or if brand reps on-site could put together a replacement set for him. You have to feel for the guy, though. Q-School is hard enough with your own sticks. 

