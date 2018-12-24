Thomas Bjorn Gets Tattoo to Commemorate Europe's Ryder Cup Victory

The 2018 European captain promised at the post-match press conference that he'd get a tattoo. He followed through. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 24, 2018

Thomas Bjorn has every reason to want to immortalize the 2018 Ryder Cup. Bjorn pushed all the right buttons as captian of Team Europe, from picking four experienced players with his captain's picks to pairing Tommy Fleetwood with Francesco Molinari to fostering the perfect dynamic in his team room. Thanks in no small part to his captaincy, Europe upset the favorited Americans to win 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National. 

At the post-match press conference, a jubilant Rory McIlroy suggsted, "There could be a visit to a tattoo parlor coming very soon for Mr. Bjorn." Bjorn agreed, then specified that the tattoo would go "on a part only Grace will see," referring to his wife. 

Twelve weeks later, Bjorn followed through on his promise. 

The Ryder Cup Europe account posted a video of Bjorn getting the tattoo, which shows the Ryder Cup trophy and the final score of the matches, on his behind:

A perfect way to commemorate a perfect week for Bjorn. 

