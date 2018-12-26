An Indian professional golfer was arrested at an Indian wildlife reserve on suspicion of poaching, according to multiple Asian news outlets.

Jyoti Randhawa, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 74 in the world, and his caddy were arrested in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat, part of the protected Dudhwa Tiger Reserve where hunting is illegal. Officials seized a .22 rifle, ammunition, the skin of a hunted deer, a hunted red jungle fowl and binoculars from the pair, who were being followed for suspicious activity for three days.

It's the second time Randhawa has been arrested in recent months for illegal poaching, as he was taken into custody after shooting a tigress in early November.

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A .22 rifle recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/SemkQI9IvN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018

Randhawa's caddy, Mahesh Virajdar, was discharged from the Indian navy four years ago, according to the Times of India.

Randhawa, 46, has eight career wins on the Asian Tour and has appeared in six major championships, with his best finish being a T27 at the 2004 British Open. He is well-known in India as the former husband of Bollywood star Chitrangada Singh. The pair split up in 2014.