Tiger Woods to Restore Golf Course on Chicago’s South Side

Woods is planning the restore both the 18-hole Jackson Park and nine-hole South Shore courses in Chicago. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 27, 2018

Tiger Woods and his design firm TGR Design will restore a pair of courses on Chicago's South Side, the 18-hole Jackson Park course and the nine-hole South Shore course on the west edge of Lake Michigan, according to Golf.com's Dylan Deither

“I first learned the game on public courses playing with my Pop,” Woods told GOLF in a statement. “I hope this course will be more than just golf and also make a positive impact in the community. We are eager to proceed toward groundbreaking at Jackson Park and South Shore.”

Woods first came to Jackson Park in 1993, providing a clinic to local youth golfers before he burst on the PGA scene. But upon returning to the course in August 2016, Woods found the course devoid of youngsters and in worse condition than he found it more than two decades prior. The visit prompted Woods to explore a course restoration. After speaking with President Obama, who is building his presidential library near Jackson Park, the 14-time Major champion decided to move forward with the project. 

“To have the opportunity to work with the president on something like this in his home city, if we can pull this off, I think it can benefit so many people on the South Side," Woods said

The Jackson Park course is expected to be 7,341 yards across 18 holes when completed. South Side residents are expected to pay just $50 per round. 

