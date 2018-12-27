Tiger Woods will not play in next week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii, his agent confirmed to Golfweek after ESPN's Bob Harig initially reported the news. All signs point toward Woods starting his season at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins Jan. 24.

Woods said in November that he felt he played too much last year, when he made 18 starts after coming back from spinal fusion surgery. He suggested he'd make a concerted effort to limit his schedule this year, and this decision is perhaps a result of that line of thinking.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, which begins Jan. 3, will feature only players who won a PGA Tour event last season. Woods qualified for the tournament the last week possible, winning last season's finale at the Tour Championship in September.

At the Hero World Challenge, Woods said the only events he's 100% committed to are the Genesis Open, which his foundation hosts, and thhe four majors.

"Other than that we’re still taking a look at it as far as, what is too much? We know seven of nine was too much," Woods said, referring to the closing stretch of last year when he played all four FedEx Cup playoff events and the Ryder Cup in close succession. "What can I handle going forward? I need to make sure I’m rested and ready to play. I have found through all of that, I’ve played all my good tournaments when I had time off and I felt rested. If I didn’t feel rested I didn’t play well. Maybe that’s being a little bit older, but I just think it’s important. Playing seven of nine last year was too much,” he added.

Woods has not played at Kapalua, where he was won twice, since 2005. Other players who will be teeing it up on Maui next week include Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.

Woods finished 17th out of 18 in his last start at the Hero, though that was not an official PGA Tour event. His last official PGA Tour start was at the Tour Championship, where he picked up win No. 80.