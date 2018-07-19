How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won the British Open?

How many times has Tiger won the Open Championship?

By Nihal Kolur
July 19, 2018

One of the greatest golfers of all-time, Tiger Woods has won the British Open three times in his career.

He emerged onto the professional PGA Tour in 1996 and four years later, won his first British Open in 2000. It was the second major in the "Tiger Slam" stretch of 2000-2001, when he held all four major championships at the same time. Woods won that first Open Championship by eight strokes.

In 2005, Tiger won his 10th major championship at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The win was his 44th career victory overall and he won by five strokes.

Tiger would repeat a year later after a battle against Chris DiMarco into the final round. Woods won by two strokes in an emotional day since it was his first major win since the death of his father.

Woods will look to win his first British Open since 2006 this week as he takes on the Carnoustie Championship Course. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)