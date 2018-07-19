How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won the British Open?

One of the greatest golfers of all-time, Tiger Woods has won the British Open three times in his career.

He emerged onto the professional PGA Tour in 1996 and four years later, won his first British Open in 2000. It was the second major in the "Tiger Slam" stretch of 2000-2001, when he held all four major championships at the same time. Woods won that first Open Championship by eight strokes.

In 2005, Tiger won his 10th major championship at the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The win was his 44th career victory overall and he won by five strokes.

Tiger would repeat a year later after a battle against Chris DiMarco into the final round. Woods won by two strokes in an emotional day since it was his first major win since the death of his father.

Woods will look to win his first British Open since 2006 this week as he takes on the Carnoustie Championship Course.