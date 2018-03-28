When is The Masters?

The Masters is upon us with competition set to soon begin at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. This year marks the 82nd year of the tournament's history.

Last year's tournament saw a dramatic ending between Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia before the Spaniard won his first major tournament of his carer. This year's tournament is expected to also feature Garcia as well as the return of Tiger Woods among the field of 87 golfers.

The 2018 Masters tournament will be held from Monday, April 2 to Sunday, April 8.

The tournament has also announced future dates for 2019 (April 8-14), 2020 (April 6-12), 2021 (April 5-11) and 2022 (April 4-10).

The tournament can be watched on CBS and ESPN.